Bad Jury Instructions Prompt NJ Bicyclist Injury Retrial

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday upended a $1 million jury verdict in favor of a bicyclist who was severely injured after being struck by a car, saying a new trial is warranted because the jury was given faulty instructions about bicyclists' duties on the road. A three-judge Appellate Division panel overturned the verdict in a suit accusing motorist Jacqueline Hennessey of negligently hitting Mariano Bailey as the bicyclist was crossing a marked crosswalk at an intersection of a bike trail and a road. The collision caused Bailey to suffer skull fractures and a brain hemorrhage resulting in severe and...

