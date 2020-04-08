Fall Out Boy Settles IP Suit Over Llama Puppets

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A year after a puppet studio accused Fall Out Boy of exploiting the image of a pair of llama puppets, with one fittingly named Royal Tea, the pop-punk band has settled the allegations. The notice of voluntary dismissal docketed Tuesday doesn’t include any details of the agreement, including whether the band will have to say Thnks fr th Mmrs to Frosty and Royal Tea, or whether they’ll continue to Dance, Dance with the band. It does say the dismissal is with prejudice. Attorneys for Fall Out Boy and Brooklyn-based Furry Puppet Studio Inc. didn’t respond to requests for comment or details...

