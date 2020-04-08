Fla. Judge DQ'd From Publix Fatal Auto Crash Suit For Bias

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday removed a judge from a suit accusing a Publix big-rig driver of causing a fatal auto collision while using a cellphone, saying the judge's comments at a hearing showed "disdain" for the company's legal position and its corporate policy on drivers' cellphone use. In a 2-1 ruling following a grant of rehearing, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Fourth District granted Publix Super Markets Inc.'s bid to disqualify Broward County Circuit Court Judge William W. Haury Jr. from a suit accusing Publix driver Randolph Sapp of negligently running a red light, which caused...

