Apple Wants $85M WiLAN Patent Verdict Wiped Out

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a California federal judge on Tuesday to scrap or significantly lower an $85 million jury verdict for infringing WiLAN's wireless patents, arguing that the award isn’t supported by evidence for the same reasons the judge threw out a previous $145 million verdict. In a post-trial motion, Apple Inc. argued that the award is still too high and asked the judge to either wipe it out completely or lower it to $10 million, which is the highest possible amount that Apple’s damages expert argued it could owe WiLAN Inc. for the infringement. "Wi-LAN did not present legally sufficient evidence to...

