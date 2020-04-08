Markey Calls For Privacy Rules On Videconference Providers

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- After a meteoric rise in Zoom traffic revealed major gaps in the videoconferencing service’s privacy protocols, Sen. Ed Markey asked the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to roll out cybersecurity guidelines and best practices industrywide. “These cybersecurity and privacy concerns are an important and time-sensitive issue, as millions of Americans now depend on online conferencing software for communication during this public health crisis,” the Massachusetts Democrat told the commission in a letter. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has quickly emerged as the de facto platform for digital communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, as millions of Americans have been ordered to shelter in...

