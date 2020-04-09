Voip-Pal Targets Amazon, Apple, Google Over Call-Routing IP

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. has continued trying to hold tech giants accountable for allegedly infringing its call-routing patents, with new suits against Amazon, Apple and Google filed in the Western District of Texas. In suits filed between April 3 and April 7, Voip-Pal said the companies infringed with a variety of communications services and devices. Those include Amazon's calling and messaging system; the Amazon Alexa and Echo; Apple's Facetime and messaging system; and Google's Hangouts, Duo and Home services. The new litigation comes just after the company sued Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc. for infringement of the same patent, and weeks after the...

