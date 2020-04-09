Drivers Claim Honda Acura Computer Defect Stops Cars

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Acura drivers is suing American Honda Motor Co. Inc., alleging that a computer defect in cars made in the last few years causes the vehicles to slow or even come to a complete stop while driving, putting drivers at risk of accidents. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Acura owner Roby Partovich seeks to represent owners of the 2016-2020 model Acura MDX and 2019-2020 RDX vehicles and claims Honda was aware of the defect through consumer complaints to it and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as early as 2015, but continued to market the cars as safe...

