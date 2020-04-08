Woman In CBP Custody Gave Birth Standing, ACLU Says

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A pregnant woman gave birth standing up inside a border patrol station earlier this year, according to an administrative complaint to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General filed Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union, which called for an immediate investigation into the woman’s alleged mistreatment. The 27-year-old pregnant Guatemalan woman, referred to as “Ana” to protect her privacy, arrived in the U.S. with her husband and their 2-year-old and 12-year-old daughters in mid-February seeking asylum protection. Ana “partially delivered her baby into her pants while holding onto a garbage can” inside a U.S. Customs and Border...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS