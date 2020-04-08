South Korea Co. Will Pay $2M Under DOJ Antitrust Deal

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced a civil settlement Wednesday with Seoul-based Jier Shin Korea Co. Ltd., the last of several with South Korean companies who were accused of rigging bids and fixing prices on U.S. military fuel supply contracts in the country. Jier Shin Korea and its president, Sang Joo Lee, will pay $2 million to resolve civil allegations under antitrust law and the False Claims Act, which is used against government contractors who overbill or otherwise bilk federal coffers, under the deal announced by the DOJ's Antitrust Division. Past civil settlements with other companies have netted more than $205...

