Juno Awarded Over $1.1B In Final Judgment For IP Case

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday entered final judgment awarding Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering enhanced damages of over $389 million while boosting the total award to over $1.1 billion after a jury found that Kite Pharma willfully infringed a patent for a cancer immunotherapy. The final judgment amount was less than the $1.5 billion Bristol-Myers’ Juno and the famed cancer center sought in January when they urged U.S. District Judge S. James Otero to more than double their award due to Kite’s "undisputed willfulness" while infringing their patent with the immunotherapy Yescarta. The judge’s order did not explain his reasoning...

