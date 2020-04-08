Club Attacks SBA Ban On Virus Relief Loans For Strip Joints

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A Michigan strip club sued the Small Business Administration in federal court on Wednesday, claiming the agency violated the Constitution by implementing regulations barring COVID-19 relief loans for establishments that have "live performances of a prurient sexual nature." DV Diamond Club of Flint LLC, which operates as Little Darlings, said the ban on loans for strip clubs runs afoul of the First and Fifth amendments because it discriminates against businesses that are abiding by the law. "All of the entertainment provided by DV is non-obscene, appeals to healthy human interests and desires, and is in full compliance with the numerous licenses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS