Claims Over News Release OK'd In Taronis Investor Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Energy technology company Taronis Technologies Inc. can't end some of the claims in a proposed shareholder class action in Arizona federal court accusing the company of lying about having a contract with the city of San Diego. U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow decided Wednesday that the investors showed that they had properly claimed the company's San Diego announcement was misleading and that the investors effectively accused the company of making an announcement that was either recklessly or intentionally inaccurate. But Judge Snow trimmed from the suit some claims against some Taronis directors, determining that investors did not show how the...

