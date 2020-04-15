Cos. Should Not Illegally Profit From Our Pandemic Pain

If an employee becomes aware ... of a violation of any state or federal statute or any ordinance or regulation of a political subdivision that the employee’s employer has authority to correct[,] the employee orally shall notify the employee’s supervisor ... of the violation and subsequently shall file with that supervisor or officer a written report that provides sufficient detail to identify and describe the violation. If the employer does not correct the violation or make a reasonable and good faith effort to correct the violation within twenty-four hours ... , the employee may file a written report that provides sufficient detail to identify and describe the violation with the prosecuting authority of the county or municipal corporation where the violation occurred.[4]