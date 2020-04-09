NJ Panel Kills Enviro Business’ Award In Asbestos Job Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday reversed an environmental service company’s $54,000 win in a contract breach suit, finding that a contractor was empowered to scale back a subcontractor’s work removing asbestos from a school district. The appeals panel explained that a trial court misread the subcontracting agreement between Wallace Bros. Inc. and Jupiter Environmental Services Inc. as requiring Wallace Bros. to give a “good reason” for why it removed two schools — Lake Riviera Middle School and Midstream Elementary School — from Jupiter’s orders to remove asbestos from public schools undergoing renovations. Instead, the appeals court said that the...

