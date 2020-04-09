DOI Doesn't Have To Show Docs For Chickasaw Casino OK

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Thursday rebuffed a bid by the Comanche Nation to force the U.S. Department of the Interior to turn over records used in its decision to approve the trust land acquisition for a Chickasaw Nation casino, saying he didn't need them to decide whether to toss the case. The Comanche tribe had sought the complete administrative record for the DOI's January 2017 decision to take land into trust for a Chickasaw casino project near Terral, Oklahoma, while the DOI countered that the tribe was trying to delay responding to the department's bid to dismiss the case. U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS