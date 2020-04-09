NLRB's Top Cop Says Boeing Meddled In SC Plant Union Drive

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board's general counsel on Thursday accused Boeing of firing pro-union workers in the runup to a closely watched election at a South Carolina facility, issuing a complaint that consolidated more than a dozen unfair labor practice charges against the aerospace giant. A new NLRB complaint accuses Boeing of interfering with a high-profile union vote at a South Carolina plant. (AP) The complaint brings together a series of charges the International Association of Machinists filed during the drive and after the May 2018 election, in which a subset of workers who build Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner voted to unionize....

