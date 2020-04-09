FCC's O’Rielly Ropes Trump Into Fight For Pentagon Airwaves

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission member Mike O’Rielly has asked President Donald Trump to throw his weight behind the commission in the ongoing tug of war with government agencies over access to 5G-friendly spectrum. The Republican commissioner told the president in a letter published Thursday that the Pentagon has been especially uncooperative with the FCC’s mission to free up more highly sought-after mid-band spectrum, which is said to be ideal for next-generation networks. The Defense Department is sitting on the largest amount of these 5G-primed airwaves but has been “exceptionally reluctant to part with one single megahertz,” O’Rielly said. “Simply put, every excuse,...

