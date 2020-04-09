Texas Court Says Evidence Backs $1.7M Sex Assault Award

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A $1.68 million jury award in a sexual assault case was upheld Thursday when a Texas appellate court rejected challenges to the sufficiency of the evidence by the two men alleged to have carried out the attack. Mohammad Adnan Jamal and Mohammad Haris Khan — who maintained they played no role in any assault — were trying to undo an award in favor of the woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted after the trio left a Houston nightclub. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston rejected all seven issues the men had raised on appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS