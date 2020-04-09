Oxy Hit With $1.7M Suit Over Intersected Texas Well

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. negligently drilled through a competing operator's well, causing it to go out of control and sticking the competitor with a $1.7 million bill to repair the damage, according to a new suit filed in Texas state court. Texas-based Parsley Energy LP and its insurer Lloyd's of London filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court on Wednesday seeking over $1.7 million from Delaware-based Oxy for the latter's alleged piercing of a Parsley well while digging on the same tract of land in Glassock County. The June 2018 incident damaged Parsley's wellbore and cost the company over $1.7 million, the...

