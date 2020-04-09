Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kraft Heinz ERISA Stock Price Suit Kicked To Illinois

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday kicked to Illinois federal court a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing Kraft Heinz executives of letting workers invest their retirement savings in overvalued company stock, saying similar litigation is already happening in the Prairie State.

U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak granted Kraft Heinz Foods Co.'s bid to transfer the ERISA case — along with several shareholder derivative suits — to the Northern District of Illinois, where an earlier-filed consolidated shareholder case is proceeding. The judge said the Illinois federal court is already overseeing the similar litigation, and transfer will save...

