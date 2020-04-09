Play Ball? Attys Say Starting MLB Season Amid Virus Is Risky

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- With Major League Baseball considering starting its 2020 season by holding games in one location without any fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, attorneys warn the plan would require numerous precautions and agreements with players, team employees and other businesses to limit public health risks and potential legal liability. The league has been on hiatus since halting spring training nearly a month ago, but said Tuesday it is “considering numerous contingency plans” to start the season, which had been set to begin March 26. Those proposals include the possibility of staging all of the games at one location, MLB said....

