FaZe Clan Must Cover Director's Fees In 'Corporate Raid' Case

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Thursday ruled gaming company FaZe Clan Inc. must advance legal fees to one of its directors to defend himself from claims in a California action asserting he participated in an "overnight corporate raid" to take control of the esports venture. After hearing oral argument on dueling motions for summary judgment, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III ruled FaZe director Michael Stang Treschow is entitled to have the company pay his legal defense, saying allegations lodged against him in a California countersuit seem "intertwined" with his corporate duties. Under Delaware case law, fee advancement rights are to...

