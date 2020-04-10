1st Circ. Needs Proof To OK Ch. 11 Train Derailment Claim

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has found that a creditor of Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway can't argue it's owed compensation for legal claims that were waived in a settlement connected to a deadly Quebec train derailment without proving what the legal claims were worth. Shying away from what it called the "shadowy corner" of bankruptcy law governing whether the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Co. had an interest on the claims, a three-judge panel issued an opinion Thursday affirming two lower court findings that Wheeler could not assert an interest without first providing some evidence of what the claims were worth....

