DOJ Asks FCC To Ban China Telecom, Citing National Security

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department is spearheading a government effort to ban China Telecom from doing business in the U.S., citing an increased risk that the state-owned provider will be used for espionage as well as its track record of hiding information from a U.S. telecom security group. In a petition filed Thursday, the Justice Department, the Pentagon and other agencies within the executive branch recommended that the Federal Communications Commission revoke China Telecom’s license to work in the U.S, claiming the provider's continued U.S. operations present “substantial and unacceptable national security and law enforcement risks,” according to a Justice Department press release....

