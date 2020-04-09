'Walking Dead' Theme Park Actor Sues Universal Over Assault

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A "Walking Dead" theme park actor who says he was punched in the face by a guest lobbed an assault and battery lawsuit against Universal Studios Hollywood in California court Wednesday, alleging it has created an environment that encourages guests to attack and harass employees who have ended up in the hospital. In a 10-page complaint, Los Angeles resident Kurt Logan alleges the Comcast Corp. theme park subsidiary created a "volatile situation" in which actors are placed in "dark, loud, closed, confrontational hallways and mazes" with intoxicated guests, who are allegedly allowed to harass and assault employees without retribution. "Universal ......

