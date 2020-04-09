Handball Player Isn't Eligible For 'Extraordinary Ability’ Visa

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A Russian player for the Los Angeles Team Handball Club has not sufficiently shown that he qualifies for an EB-1 “extraordinary ability” visa, a California federal judge has concluded, upholding Citizenship and Immigration Service’s decision to deny his visa petition. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu said Thursday that Yan Victorov didn’t prove that he met at least three out of 10 requirements for an EB-1 visa including membership in a prestigious organization, being featured in an established publication and a major contribution to his industry. Even though Victorov did supply USCIS with documentation of awards he won, a letter from...

