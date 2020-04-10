Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Soccer Boss Denied Early Release, Bail Still On The Table

Law360, New York (April 10, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday declined to grant a compassionate early release from prison in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to former South American soccer confederation president Juan Angel Napout, but left open the possibility of letting him out on bail pending appeal of his FIFA bribery conviction.

During a morning teleconference with U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen, Napout, 61, was denied an early release on the grounds that he had not exhausted his administrative remedies with the Bureau of Prisons.

Napout was convicted in December 2017 along with former Brazilian soccer federation president Jose Maria Marin of agreeing to...

