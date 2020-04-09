VW Drivers Say Defective Sunroofs Damage Cars' Electronics

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Volkswagen drivers is suing the carmaker in New Jersey federal court, alleging that it knowingly sold several models of cars with defective sunroofs that leak in the rain, damaging the cars' interiors and electronics. In the 63-page complaint filed Wednesday, Krzysztof Ziarno alleged that sunroofs in Volkswagen Group of America Inc.'s vehicles are inherently flawed in design or manufacture and that the leaks damage everything from the upholstery to the audio systems, to even the cars' front and rear sensors, causing some vehicles to slam on the brakes even at highway speeds. While Volkswagen sold the cars...

