7th Circ. Won't Force Insurer To Defend Ambulance Crash Suit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An insurance company doesn't have to defend an ambulance fleet owner in a lawsuit over a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles because the ambulance in question wasn't listed on the insurance policy, the Seventh Circuit has ruled. That's despite a pre-accident email requesting that Markel Insurance Co. add the ambulance to United Emergency Medical Service's coverage. A Seventh Circuit panel said Thursday that Markel also had to approve the change, but it didn't accept or respond to UEMS' request before the accident. Upholding an Indiana federal judge's finding that Markel is off the hook in the lawsuit stemming from a...

