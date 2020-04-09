Wegmans Hit With Cake Mix Label Class Action

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets Inc. was hit on Thursday with a proposed class action alleging that its brand vanilla cake mixes are misleadingly labeled and have less vanilla than the labels claim. Lead plaintiffs Tameka Rhoden and Valerie Santiful said that Wegmans' brand vanilla cake mix contains nonvanilla flavors that provide the taste of the ingredient but are not disclosed on the label as required by law and the expectations of consumers. Her suit says that calling the flavor "vanilla" without any qualifying terms, such as "with other natural flavors" or "artificial flavored" gives the impression that the entire vanilla...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS