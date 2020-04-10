Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DaVita Beats FCA Suit Over Allegedly Unneeded Treatments

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has axed a physician’s False Claims Act lawsuit alleging health care giant DaVita charged Medicare for unnecessary drugs and dialysis treatments, saying the doctor's claims that the treatments weren't needed relied on inconclusive studies.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton on Thursday dismissed the case from Charles M. Holzner, co-founder of the Medicare Advantage organization CareMore Health Plan, which had contracted with DaVita to provide dialysis and related care for CareMore’s enrollees with end stage renal disease, or ESRD.

Holzner had claimed that a slew of ESRD patients were put on DaVita prophylactic dialysis months before it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!