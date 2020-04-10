DaVita Beats FCA Suit Over Allegedly Unneeded Treatments

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has axed a physician’s False Claims Act lawsuit alleging health care giant DaVita charged Medicare for unnecessary drugs and dialysis treatments, saying the doctor's claims that the treatments weren't needed relied on inconclusive studies. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton on Thursday dismissed the case from Charles M. Holzner, co-founder of the Medicare Advantage organization CareMore Health Plan, which had contracted with DaVita to provide dialysis and related care for CareMore’s enrollees with end stage renal disease, or ESRD. Holzner had claimed that a slew of ESRD patients were put on DaVita prophylactic dialysis months before it...

