Some Public Nuisance Claims Cut In NY Opioid Suit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Thursday dismissed public nuisance claims against pharmacy chains in Long Island counties' suit over the opioid crisis but declined to toss public nuisance claims over Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s marketing of its discontinued drug Opana ER. Suffolk County Supreme Court Judge Jerry Garguilo said that Nassau and Suffolk counties hadn’t shown that retail chain pharmacies, including CVS Pharmacy Inc, Rite Aid and Walgreen Co., are responsible for the conduct of their subsidiaries. It has long been New York law that a parent corporation is not liable for the torts of its subsidiary, the judge said....

