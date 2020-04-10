9th Circ. Told That CWA Permit Fight With EPA Isn't Moot

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Idaho landowners who have spent years battling the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in court over a water permit have asked the Ninth Circuit not to dismiss their case, even though the EPA has withdrawn its permit requirement. Last week, the EPA moved to dismiss Michael and Chantell Sackett's appeal of an Idaho federal judge's ruling that they must get a Clean Water Act permit to build a home on their property, saying there is no longer an order for the landowners to challenge because the agency eliminated the permit requirement. But the Sacketts said on Thursday that the Ninth Circuit can still...

