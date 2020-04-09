Paused Hacking Trial Pushed To May Amid Virus Lockdown

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday punted to May the paused trial of a Russian man accused of hacking into computers belonging to three tech companies, including LinkedIn, citing safety and fairness issues that could arise if it were held during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge William Alsup denied the request of accused hacker Yevgeniy Nikulin, who has been in custody awaiting a hearing for 41 months, that the trial resume on April 13. Judge Alsup, who did grant the man's bid to use a "non-WiFi capable Beijue 16 Bit handheld game console" while he awaits trial, worried that resuming...

