Fla. Restaurants Sue Lloyd's For COVID-19 Coverage

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida restaurant group has hit Lloyd's underwriters preemptively for COVID-19 insurance coverage in a proposed class action, telling a Florida federal court the insurers have cashed in on policy premiums but don't intend to pay policyholders for income they've lost because of the pandemic. The El Novillo Restaurant group, which has two eateries in Miami and Hialeah, urged the court in its suit filed Thursday to declare that governments' stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus have caused catastrophic business disruptions and must trigger coverage under holders' all-risk commercial property insurance policies. "The underwriter defendants, and most insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS