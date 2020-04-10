NJ Bill Would Shield COVID-19 Health Workers From Suits

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bill up for a Senate vote on Monday would insulate health care workers and companies from lawsuits stemming from their job duties during a public health emergency, a measure prompted in part by the medical equipment shortage that’s plagued the COVID-19 pandemic. Senate Bill 2333 is among a slew of coronavirus-related bills the legislature will consider during a session that will be held remotely in order to comply with social distancing protocol. The legislation extends criminal and civil immunity to doctors, nurses, physician assistants, paramedics and technologists in the event of an injury or death during coronavirus-related treatment....

