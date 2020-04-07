Coronavirus Regulations: Week In Review State By State

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- State COVID-19 measures continue to evolve along with the pandemic's positive cases and death toll, with actions this past week that expanded Delaware's list of nonessential businesses and extended brick-and-mortar closures in Massachusetts into May. The hospitality industry, which includes app-based companies like Airbnb Inc., took a hit with the temporary ban of short-term rentals in Delaware and New Jersey. However, good news for the economy came in the form of tax relief in California and Florida, a $50 million infusion into California's small business loan fund and the relaxation of professional license requirements for essential workers in New Jersey and...

