DC Circ. Says Judge Was Impartial In 9/11 Case

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday refused to overturn orders by a judge who previously oversaw the military commission for the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, saying there was nothing indicating the judge hadn't been impartial. There was no "clear nor indisputable" obligation for U.S. Marine Corps Col. Keith Parrella to have recused himself from the military commission of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators either because of Parrella's past work at the U.S. Department of Justice or his loose social ties to a prosecutor on the case, Circuit Judge Karen L. Henderson wrote on behalf of a three-judge panel....

