Mayer Brown, Blank Rome Guide $59M Financing To Kushner

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Kushner Cos. has landed a combined roughly $58.6 million in financing from UMB Bank and Bank of America for a property in Manhattan, with Mayer Brown and Blank Rome working on separate pieces of the financing, according to records made public in New York on Friday. UMB Bank NA provided roughly $25.9 million for 285 Lafayette St. while Bank of America NA loaned approximately $32.7 million for the property, records show. Daniel Favero of Mayer Brown LLP worked on the UMB Bank loan and Michael Feinman of Blank Rome LLP landed work on the Bank of America matter. It wasn’t immediately...

