Board Says Army Off Hook For Missing Co.'s Cable Mistake

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals won't order the Army to reimburse a construction subcontractor for replacing electrical cables, despite inspectors' failure to tell the company it used the wrong type, saying the contract clearly specified the correct cabling. Although it would have been "far better" if the Army Corps of Engineers notified Helix Electric Inc. about the company's mistaken use of integrated metal clad cable earlier than the Corps actually did, the underlying construction contract clearly specified the use of rigid conduit to run cabling, and the Corps' inaction did not count as a contractual waiver, Judge J. Reid...

