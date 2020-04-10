No Fees For Attys Who Bungled Toyota Suit, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Friday that New York-based personal injury firm Napoli Shkolnik PLLC was not entitled to attorney fees after botching a suit against Toyota over a fatal car crash, agreeing with the lower court that the firm provided no net value to the clients. In a published opinion, the panel noted that before being fired by clients Quincy Ray Adams and Bridgette Trice, Napoli had missed discovery deadlines, making it impossible to introduce an expert witness or inform the jury about $500,000 in medical expenses; made an unauthorized settlement offer that prompted Toyota Motor Corp. to call off settlement...

