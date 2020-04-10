Crypto Co. Inks $250K Deal With Investors Over 2017 ICO

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A class of investors and ATBCoin LLC have agreed to settle a securities class action suit over allegations that the digital asset startup engaged in an unregistered securities offering in 2017, with ATBCoin set to pay out $250,000 in cash to resolve the claims. The unopposed motion for preliminary approval of a proposed class action settlement was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by lead plaintiff Raymond Balestra on behalf of the class of investors. Balestra sued ATBCoin and its executives in December 2017 following the initial coin offering of ATB Coin, which took...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS