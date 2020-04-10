Ohio Court Restores Defense Verdict Over Truck Crash

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Friday reinstated a verdict clearing a tractor-trailer driver in a suit accusing him of negligently blocking a rural road and causing an auto collision, rejecting the trial court’s determination that computer-simulated images of the crash prejudiced the other driver. Judge Michael T. Hall, writing for the panel, said the trial court erred by granting Douglas A. Shaneyfelt’s motion for a new trial against tractor-trailer driver Robert J. Byram. After a jury returned a verdict that Shaneyfelt’s negligence caused the collision, the trial court determined that Shaneyfelt was prejudiced by the inaccuracy of three computer-generated renderings of...

