Trump's Steel Security Tariffs Were Lawful, Feds Argue

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump properly imposed tariffs on steel imports for national security reasons, so importers' challenge to the president's use of a Cold War-era trade law should be tossed, the federal government told the U.S. Court of International Trade. President Trump acted in line with his executive authority and with the provisions in Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 when imposing the tariffs, the government argued Thursday. The U.S. asked the court to dismiss a suit brought by Universal Steel Products Inc. and a group of steel importers that called the tariffs unlawful and arbitrary. "None of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS