Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Peeved Judge Threatens To Deep-Six $4B OneCoin Suit

Law360, New York (April 10, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sternly directed counsel pursuing a $4 billion damages suit against OneCoin Ltd., the front company for a global cryptocurrency scam, to explain why the case should not be tossed after recent filing deadlines were met with silence.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni issued a warning to investors behind a $4 billion suit against OneCoin after they missed deadlines to file monthly status reports. (Getty)

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who is presiding over proposed class litigation that already has suffered from missed dates, set this Thursday for plaintiffs' firms Levi & Korsinsky LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!