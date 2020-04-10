Peeved Judge Threatens To Deep-Six $4B OneCoin Suit

Law360, New York (April 10, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sternly directed counsel pursuing a $4 billion damages suit against OneCoin Ltd., the front company for a global cryptocurrency scam, to explain why the case should not be tossed after recent filing deadlines were met with silence. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni issued a warning to investors behind a $4 billion suit against OneCoin after they missed deadlines to file monthly status reports. (Getty) U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, who is presiding over proposed class litigation that already has suffered from missed dates, set this Thursday for plaintiffs' firms Levi & Korsinsky LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS