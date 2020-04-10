DeVos To Process 170K Bilked Students' Loan Relief Claims

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Education will process a backlog of roughly 170,000 loan forgiveness applications within 18 months, agreeing to a proposed settlement on Friday with a certified class of student borrowers claiming the department failed to timely process their requests after "predatory" for-profit colleges defrauded them. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education promised that student borrowers will receive final decisions on their applications for debt cancellation within 18 months of the court's final approval of their proposed settlement. And, if appropriate, student borrowers will see relief within 21 months of the court's approval. Lead named plaintiff...

