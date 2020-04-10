Weinstein Faces 5th Sexual Assault Charge In LA

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is being charged with a new count of sexual assault in connection with an alleged attack at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Friday. The count was added to four felony charges that were announced in January in connection with two alleged attacks. The new charge involves a third accuser who was initially interviewed as a possible corroborating witness in the pending case, prosecutors said. “We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have...

