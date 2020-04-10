'Ship Has Sailed,' Debtor Claims In TCPA Autodialer Dispute

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A debtor urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to nix Portfolio Recovery Associates' call to scale back the court's broad definition of what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, arguing that the "ship has sailed" on revisiting the hotly debated issue. Attorneys for Pam Lamkin argued that it it too late for the appeals court to examine whether the device the debt collecting giant allegedly used to make automated calls to Lamkin and other debtors is an autodialer under the TCPA. The court already broadly defined the term in its 2018 decision in Marks v. Crunch San Diego —...

