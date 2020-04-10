Performers, Composers Get Cert. In Rock Archive Bootleg Suit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled on Friday that musical performers and composers can go ahead with a class action claiming a pair of websites have been violating their intellectual property rights by streaming bootleg audio and video recordings of live rock shows. The performers, led by musician Greg Kihn, and the composers, led by Kihn's publishing company Rye Boy Music LLC, will be allowed to jointly pursue their claims against Bill Graham Archives LLC, Norton LLC and William Sagan — the entities allegedly behind two websites associated with Wolfgang’s Vault, an archive of thousands of concerts. In order to decide whether...

