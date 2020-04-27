What A Changing Federal Bench Means For Securities Cases

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A key measure of a president’s legacy is his or her impact on the federal judiciary. President Donald Trump’s tenure has been marked by a remarkably voluminous and rapid change to the federal bench. This change is likely to accelerate in advance of the 2020 elections. On March 16, it was reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is personally reaching out to veteran federal judges to encourage them to step down soon so the Senate has time to confirm a replacement in advance of the 2020 elections and potential change in the Senate majority. The Trump administration’s success reshaping the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS